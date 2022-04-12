Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NXN stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

