Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE JPS opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 465.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.