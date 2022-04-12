Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 360,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

