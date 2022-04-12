NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $34.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.17. 57,417,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,170,488. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.44. The company has a market cap of $550.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,074.1% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

