NVIDIA (NVDA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

4/12/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.

4/8/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $347.00 to $298.00.

3/31/2022 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.04. 65,965,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,357,289. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.44. The firm has a market cap of $539.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Get NVIDIA Co alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.