NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.38.

NXPI stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $84,723,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $8,895,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

