Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,460. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,345 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.