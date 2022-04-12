ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ODP. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 375,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ODP has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ODP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,684 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ODP by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.