Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.58 Per Share

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OMU opened at GBX 70.90 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 54.75 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.06) price target on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.