Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dana in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dana has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

