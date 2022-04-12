Oppenheimer Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $85.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 191.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 4,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $507,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,307 shares of company stock worth $8,607,201. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,202,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,961,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

