OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.51. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 71.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

