Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORAN. Argus cut Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Orange stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

