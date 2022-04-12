Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Organovo stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
