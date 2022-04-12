Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Organovo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

