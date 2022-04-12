Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ OHPAW remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday.
