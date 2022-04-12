Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
OESX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,021. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
