Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will post sales of $150.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.50 million. Orion Group reported sales of $153.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $651.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orion Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,963. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

