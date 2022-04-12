Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of OFIX opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 18.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.