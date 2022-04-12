Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OBTC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 16,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $24.30.

