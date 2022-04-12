Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

OUTKY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.20 ($5.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

