OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

OZ Minerals stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

