OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.
OZ Minerals stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.
OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OZ Minerals (OZMLF)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.