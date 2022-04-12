PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

PCAR opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

