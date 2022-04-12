Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

