Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of PTN opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.96.
About Palatin Technologies
