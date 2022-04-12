Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $40.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 2,726,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other.

