Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,791. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$26.52 and a 52 week high of C$43.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 63.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 58.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.