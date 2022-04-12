Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of POU opened at C$30.81 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.42.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,970.
About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.