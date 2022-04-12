Pareto Securities Lowers Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PXPHF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.
Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pexip Holding ASA (PXPHF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.