PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $84.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.44.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.