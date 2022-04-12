Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
LON:DVO opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.64. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 163.46 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of £349.76 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33.
About Devro (Get Rating)
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
