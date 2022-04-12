Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Devro alerts:

LON:DVO opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.64. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 163.46 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of £349.76 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

In other news, insider Rohan Cummings bought 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £39,523.99 ($51,503.77).

About Devro (Get Rating)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.