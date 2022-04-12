Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 209.96 ($2.74) on Tuesday. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.17. The firm has a market cap of £103.16 million and a P/E ratio of 104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.