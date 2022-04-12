Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.13) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.28) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($21.66).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,163.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,292.92. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,002.35). Also, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,466.51).

About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.