Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.98) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.68) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,357.50 ($17.69).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 988 ($12.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,298 ($16.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,106.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,129.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.14), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($656,763.10).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

