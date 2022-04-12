Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

