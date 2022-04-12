PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 2nd

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $540.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $673,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

