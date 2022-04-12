PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Doug Jones Sells 20,014 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. 1,203,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,297,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 160,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

