PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

PMT opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

