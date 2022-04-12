PepperLime Health Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

PepperLime Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 13th. PepperLime Health Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

PEPLU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,958,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,278,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $808,000.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

