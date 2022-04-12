Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.01.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

