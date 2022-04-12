Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

WOOF opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

