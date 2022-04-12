Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.55.

WOOF stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

