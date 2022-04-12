Peter Kamin Buys 3,000 Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $20,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 205,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,619.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of Psychemedics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00.

Shares of PMD opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Psychemedics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Psychemedics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

