Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to Issue — Dividend of $1.22 on May 23rd

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.2191 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.