PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 657.5% in March

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 657.5% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTALF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 299,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,212. PetroTal has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.
PetroTal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetroTal (PTALF)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.