PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 657.5% in March

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 657.5% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTALF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 299,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,212. PetroTal has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

