Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.71 ($6.39).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.26. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 320 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83).

About Pets at Home Group (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.