Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.71 ($6.39).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.26. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 320 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

