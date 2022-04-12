PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.01). PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.