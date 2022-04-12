Pierre St-Laurent Sells 7,995 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,534.56.
Shares of EMP.A stock traded down C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$45.30. The company had a trading volume of 202,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The stock has a market cap of C$11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.55. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$36.20 and a 12 month high of C$46.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.
Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
