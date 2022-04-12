Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.05. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.