Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

