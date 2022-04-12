Piper Sandler Trims Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price to $55.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

COWN stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 315,248 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $9,229,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,002,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

